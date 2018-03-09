Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ffiona Jayne Scourfield was an animal lover who volunteered with a charity

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman in Carmarthenshire.

Ffiona Scourfield's body was discovered by police at Broadmoor Farm, near St Clears, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the farm, which is located between St Clears and Laugharne, after a 999 call was made at about 17:50 GMT.

The boy appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court and will be remanded in custody at a secure youth unit.

He will appear before Swansea Crown Court on 12 March.

Ms Scourfield, 54, who grew up in Laugharne, was a volunteer with the German Shepherd Rescue UK and has been described as a "lovely" and "genuine" person who cared a lot for animals.