A woman whose death is at the centre of a murder investigation has been formally identified.

Dyfed-Powys Police said on Thursday that 54-year-old Fiona Jayne Scourfield was the woman who died in the St Clears area, in Carmarthenshire, on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and the coroner has been informed of her death.

A 16-year-old boy remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police remain at the cordoned-off farmhouse where officers were called to on Tuesday.

Ms Scourfield was also known as Suzi Wales and ran the fundraising side of German Shepherd Rescue UK.

Suzanne Syers, from the charity, said she was a "lovely, genuine, down to earth" person.

"I'm shocked, it kind of keeps hitting me and I go numb, it's unbelievable," she added.

"If there was any animals in need, she would be there, she was a real animal advocate, she was absolutely one in a million."

Ms Scourfield had a dog called Bruno and the charity said her pet was "her absolute world".

The animal lover also kept chickens, goats and dogs at her small farm near Laugharne and previously worked at the town's Dylan Thomas Boathouse.