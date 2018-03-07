Man, 73, dies in petrol tanker crash at Redstone Cross
- 7 March 2018
A 73-year-old man has died after a crash involving a petrol tanker in Pembrokeshire.
The collision involving a white Skoda Citigo happened on the A40 at Redstone Cross, near Narberth, on Tuesday at about 13:30 GMT.
The road was closed for several hours between St Clears and Haverfordwest.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses.