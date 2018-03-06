Image copyright Aled Llywelyn Image caption There is a heavy police presence in the area

A person has been taken into custody following an incident in Carmarthenshire.

Residents have reported a large police presence between Laugharne and St Clears on Tuesday evening.

Dyfed-Powys Police said an incident room has been set up at Carmarthen Police Station but refused to give further details.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said police asked it to attend Broadmoor Farm, near St Clears, at about 17:55 GMT.

A spokeswoman added no-one was conveyed to hospital and that paramedics were stood down at about 19:50.

Graham Hollis, who runs the Four Wheels Body Shop, on the A4066 near St Clears, said he saw about eight police cars and a dog unit pull up at a farm near his business.

"Police later cordoned off Broadmoor Farm opposite and you couldn't see anything but for blue flashing lights," he said.

"I don't know what has happened but it looks pretty serious."