Man charged with manslaughter over Llanelli Christmas Eve death
- 6 March 2018
A man has been charged with manslaughter after a 52-year-old man died when he was attacked on Christmas Eve.
Denzil Vaughan Edwards was assaulted shortly after midnight at Vista Lounge in Llanelli on 24 December last year.
He died in hospital in Cardiff on 17 January and his family paid tribute saying his memory would "always make them smile".
A 36-year-old man is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on 5 April.