Lucy Duncan had been missing for three days during the snowy weather

A woman who went missing for three days after Storm Emma struck, prompting a police appeal, has been found.

Concerns were raised about Lucy Duncan, 19, when she could not be contacted after leaving her Swansea home, last Thursday.

Her car was later seen near Hereford and police raised concerns because the area was won of the worst affected by blizzards.

South Wales Police said on Monday she had been located.