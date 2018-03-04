Swansea motorcyclist in hospital after crash with car
- 4 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has suffered multiple life-threatening injuries following a crash with a car in Swansea.
South Wales Police said the 24-year-old from the Sketty area was riding a white Honda MSX which collided with a grey Nissan Note on Mynydd Garnllwyd in Morriston.
The incident happened at about 11:45 GMT and the road was closed for six hours.
The man was taken to Morriston Hospital but no-one else was hurt.