Image copyright Swansea council Image caption Plans include a digital bridge over Oystermouth Road

Brexit does not appear to be putting off investors as Swansea looks to attract foreign cash, a council boss has said.

Martin Nicholls told business leaders there had been an "upsurge' in overseas interest in the authority's plans for a £500m city centre revamp.

A number of investors, "some with significant amounts of money", had been in direct contact, he said.

It hopes to complete the first phase of work by 2020.

The plan includes a 3,500-capacity arena, a "digital square" and a hotel on the car park next to the LC leisure centre.

A second phase involves shops, restaurants, cafes and a cinema on the former St David's shopping centre site.

There could also be a city "beach" area with aquarium and science centre on the civic centre site.

Addressing a meeting with city businesses, director of place Mr Nicholls said the last few months had seen increased interest from foreign investors.

When asked about the impact of Brexit, Mr Nicholls said: "It doesn't seem to be having an effect based on the number of people contacting the council."

Image copyright Swansea council Image caption An artist's impression of phases one and two of the Swansea regeneration plans

The arena will be the first development to be built with a target completion date of 2020.

The St David's site would be finished two years later.

Spencer Winter, director of Rivington Land, which is looking after both projects, said the project would focus on leisure.

"One of the things we've been straight about from the beginning is that this won't be retail-led - retailing is firmly online," he said.

Mr Winter also said work would be done in phases to preserve access to the city centre.

"People want to live, work and play in the city centre," he said.

"It's not about closing the city centre, going away for a few years and wiping the slate clean."

Image copyright Swansea council Image caption A public space near the current civic centre site will lead to the city beach

As for the city beach project, developers Trebor said a date when construction work could start depended on the council.

Trebor partner Mark Wright said the council had to dispose of the civic centre and move to a purpose-built home on Oxford Street first.

"What we need to do now is to bring this forward," he said.

"We are ready to go, we are ready to progress our scheme when the council is ready to progress its relocation."