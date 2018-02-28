Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Natalie began selling sex when she was 18

Sex workers are not reporting attacks and rapes because they fear they will not be taken seriously, an advisor to the Welsh Government has warned.

Nazir Afzal said the public needed to understand prostitutes were victims of trafficking, assaults, rape and murder.

Natalie, 22, turned to prostitution to fund her drug and alcohol addiction.

She was forced to have sex with up to five men at a time but did not go to the police over fears they would bring up her drug use and shoplifting.

She told BBC Wales Live: "I was 18... I used to walk around the streets intoxicated and men used to see me like that and pull the car over and say 'do you want to earn a bit of money?' That's how I got into it.

"Further down the line I was standing on a street corner waiting for men to pick me up."

Despite realising she needed help she never went to the police: "Sometimes I've been afraid for my life... I would be in the middle of something and I would get this urge that this doesn't feel right and I would flee.

"I never really thought of going to the police - because they knew me for drug taking, prostitution and shoplifting I didn't really want to get involved with the police.

"I was worried they would bring up stuff."

Natalie, from Swansea. was taken in by a women's refuge run by Christian charity Victory Outreach UK, and is now clean and working towards becoming a support worker herself.

Mr Afzal, who is the Welsh Government's national advisor on violence against women, said people needed to change the way they saw sex workers: "It's really important that we have a wider conversation, not just amongst criminal justice professionals, but amongst the wider public - for them to understand that sex workers are rape victims.

"Sex workers can be assaulted and are assaulted daily and very much exploited and trafficked throughout Wales...

"Rape victims are more likely to be sex workers."

He said sex workers were not treated fairly by the justice system: "You will undoubtedly have people who don't get it and bring their own prejudices and assumptions to the court room."

Figures on violence against sex workers may not be accurate, but the National Police Chiefs Council's guidance on sex work says "the murder of sex workers continues to take place at an alarming rate".

In the last year, charity Safer Wales has collected information on 87 attacks on sex workers in south Wales alone.

Laura McClelland from the charity said: "What I've now come to realise is how similar our lives are and how little separates us from the women we're working with.

"I always believe it's a few decisions, few moments which resulted in them leading the life they live and they've just not been lucky whereas I've been lucky, it could be us, our sister, our child.

"They are incredibly vulnerable women who really need our protection and our support."

