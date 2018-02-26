Diesel spillage on main Carmarthen road cleared
- 26 February 2018
One of the main routes into Carmarthen was partially closed following a large diesel spillage on Monday evening.
The A484 Towy Bridge was affected in both directions between the train station and the town centre following the incident at about 21:00 BST.
Dyfed-Powys Police said Carmarthenshire council was "made aware" and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service helped with the clean-up.