One of the main routes into Carmarthen was partially closed following a large diesel spillage on Monday evening.

The A484 Towy Bridge was affected in both directions between the train station and the town centre following the incident at about 21:00 BST.

Dyfed-Powys Police said Carmarthenshire council was "made aware" and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service helped with the clean-up.