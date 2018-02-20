Two men arrested after attempted bank robbery in Neath
- 20 February 2018
Two men have been arrested following reports of an attempted bank robbery in Neath.
South Wales Police were called to the NatWest bank in Green Street after reports of a 'cash in transit robbery' at about 10:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Two men, aged 37 and 27, were subsequently arrested.
Police have said they would "like to reassure the community following the arrest of two suspects."