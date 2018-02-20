Image copyright David Hodd/Geograph

Two girls had to be airlifted to hospital after being found unconscious at a beauty spot on the Gower Peninsula.

Loughor Coastguard was called to Rhossili beach to help search for two missing girls on Monday evening.

They were found "unconscious and in need of immediate medical assistance".

The Coastguard rescue helicopter picked the casualties up at Worm's Head and they were flown to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.