Cherry Grove costs an estimated £200,000 a year to run

A Pembrokeshire council building which is now facing demolition originally cost £2.4m to buy and renovate.

Cherry Grove in Haverfordwest was brought by Pembrokeshire council in 2011 as a registry office.

Potential plans to sell or demolish the building are part of a £1m savings plan as the council predicts a £18.6m funding gap in 2018/19.

The authority said that selling the building is one of 'many options under review'.

The former tax offices were brought by Pembrokeshire council for £631,600 in 2011, with refurbishment costs estimated to be over £1.7m.

'Doesn't stack up financially'

Pembrokeshire cabinet finance member Councillor Bob Kilmister said: "The building doesn't stack up financially, and although demolishing the building is unlikely, the council may still sell the building".

He added that buying the building in the first place was 'an error of judgement' by Pembrokeshire council.

Couples who have already booked weddings for 2019 at the register office could seek compensation according to a report to the council,

The building, which has an estimated running cost of £200,000 per year, is among other services that could close. The authority hopes to open a community hub in Haverfordwest to bring services under one roof.

The savings plans come as Pembrokeshire's cabinet recommends increasing council tax by 12.5%.