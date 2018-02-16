Image copyright Google Image caption The road was closed following the crash on Thursday

A 43-year-old scooter rider has died after colliding with a milk tanker.

The incident happened in the centre of Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, at about 16:30 GMT on Thursday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who saw the scooter before the crash, which happened at Salutation Square.

Both the scooter and tanker were travelling in towards Haverfordwest town centre from the direction of Scotchwell roundabout.