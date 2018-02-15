Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The idea had prompted criticism from members of the public

Teachers could still be be charged for parking outside schools in Swansea - if schools want to enforce it.

The council had initially wanted to introduce mandatory charges on all schools from April in a bid to raise £150,000 a year.

Some teachers had slammed the proposals as "discriminatory" and an "unfair tax" on wages.

Plans for mandatory charges have been shelved but Swansea cabinet ruled each school could if they want to.

Swansea council said it had listened to the people of Swansea and individual schools would still be able to raise money for school priorities by charging for parking.

Teachers at Bishop Gore School had written to the authority criticising the plans which they said were "unfair tax on wages" and were being used as a "way to prop up diminishing school budgets".

Union representatives at the school said staff were already buying pens and pencils for pupils out of their own pockets as they did not have the "bare essentials" for learning.

Pontybrenin Primary School in Gorseinon said the fee would be seen "as a tax on working in school with the loss of goodwill".

In a letter head teacher Philip Williams said the "surprise announcement" of the charge had "eroded confidence and trust that we are working together to solve the challenges faced by all".

Image copyright gypsybytes/Getty Images Image caption Some schools in the city centre and Brynmill do not have their own parking

Under the plans each school will be able to decide whether to introduce the charges, which would increase depending on a member of staff's pay.

Any money raised in the charges, which could be introduced on 1 April, would then stay in the school's own budget.

Council staff working in the Guildhall and Swansea's civic centre already pay for parking.