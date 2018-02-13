Image copyright Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team

A French tourist who died while climbing in Snowdonia in bad weather probably slipped and hit his head, an inquest heard.

Mathieu Pierre Jacques Dantigny, 30, was found dead on 4 October 2017 on Cader Idris, near Dolgellau.

Mr Dantigny, an IT worker, was reported missing after he failed to return to his hotel and a major search was launched.

Coroner Dewi Jones recorded a verdict of accidental death.

He suffered a severe head injury after slipping, the Caernarfon inquest heard.

Graham O'Hanlon, of the Aberdyfi search team, told the inquest that Mr Dantigny was lightly-dressed and may have lost his footing and fallen.