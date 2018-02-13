Image copyright Swansea council Image caption A marketing strategy hopes to attract new companies to the business park to make it a site of "regional and national importance"

Plans for a new village near Swansea housing about 2,000 people are being considered.

About 850 homes would be built next to the business park on the old Felindre tinplate works near junction 46 of the M4.

The 190-hectare site is being considered as part of the authority's new local development plan.

A planning application for the site is expected to be submitted later this year.

The plans suggest a new GP surgery could also be built to serve the village, which is on land mostly owned by the Welsh Government.

It is being considered as part of an ongoing hearing into the authority's local development plan - which sets out a blueprint for development priorities in the area until 2025.