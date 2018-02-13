Llangadog family pay tribute to 'proud Irishman'
Tributes have been paid to a Carmarthenshire man who died following a road crash in Newport in January.
Seventy-one year old Patrick Gerrald Hughes, known as 'Gerry' and from Llangadog, was involved in a collision on the Pont Ebbw roundabout near Tredegar Park.
In the written tribute his family said: " Gerry was a proud Irish man who loved rugby."
Police are still investigating the crash and are appealing for witnesses.
The family statement described him as a "devoted husband to Frances, Dad and Grandad, a good family man".
"We would like to thank the emergency services and staff at the Royal Gwent Hospital who looked after Gerry."