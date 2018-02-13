Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Gerry Hughes: A 'proud Irishman who loved his rugby'

Tributes have been paid to a Carmarthenshire man who died following a road crash in Newport in January.

Seventy-one year old Patrick Gerrald Hughes, known as 'Gerry' and from Llangadog, was involved in a collision on the Pont Ebbw roundabout near Tredegar Park.

In the written tribute his family said: " Gerry was a proud Irish man who loved rugby."

Police are still investigating the crash and are appealing for witnesses.

The family statement described him as a "devoted husband to Frances, Dad and Grandad, a good family man".

"We would like to thank the emergency services and staff at the Royal Gwent Hospital who looked after Gerry."