Image copyright RNLI/Andy Miles

From lifeboat to love boat! Smitten volunteer seaman Mark Jones made a real splash with long-term girlfriend by proposing on his RNLI lifeboat.

Donna Collier was stunned when her partner of 13 years proposed while giving her a guided tour of his lifeboat station at Mumbles in Swansea.

The crew member got down on one knee on the deck of the £2.7m Tamar class boat before going on a weekly exercise.

"Thankfully she said yes," joked Mark, a lifeguard supervisor at Swansea pool.

"We've been together 13 years and I thought it was time we made it official."

Their son Leo was there to watch the proposal which stunned Donna.

Image copyright Nicholas Leach Image caption The Mumbles Tamar lifeboat on a mission in Swansea Bay

"I looked up to see Mark on bended knee with a diamond ring in his hand," she said.

Lifeboat operations manager Tim Conway said: "So close to Valentine's Day it's a touching story,

"We never take for granted the commitment from our volunteer crew and the time they spend away from their families so it was great to be able to witness this moment for the lifeboat family at the station."