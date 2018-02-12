Image copyright Family Photo | Google Image caption Adam McGuire was killed in the three-car crash on Dyffryn Road in Caerau

A drink-driver has admitted killing 'a gentle giant" in a three-car crash in Maesteg.

Nicholas Darkes, 26, of Neath, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to causing Adam McGuire's death by careless driving while over the limit.

Mr McGuire, 36, was behind the wheel of a silver Ford Focus when he was killed in the collision on the A4063 road in Caerau on January 10, 2017.

Darkes appeared via video link from prison to confirm his name and plea.

Recorder of Cardiff Eleri Rees adjourned sentencing until February 26 when Darkes will attend.

Following the crash the family of Mr Maguire said he would be "greatly missed".

They said: "Adam was a loveable rogue, a gentle giant, a loving son, brother and uncle.

"He was a carefree brother and son who loved his family especially his nieces and nephews."