Lloyd Jones wanted over Glynneath van cash robbery
- 9 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
This is the man police are searching for in connection with a cash robbery outside a bank in Neath Port Talbot.
South Wales Police has appealed for information on the whereabouts of Lloyd Kerian Jones, 37, after the incident in Glynneath.
Money was stolen from a transit van at the TSB branch on Glynneath High Street on 1 February.
A 31-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the robbery.