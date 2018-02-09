Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police carried out several raids across south Wales as part of the operation

A gang has been sentenced for conspiracy to sell heroin and crack cocaine following a major police operation.

The 12 defendants, aged between 21 and 43, will serve sentences ranging from 32 months to 9 years.

Swansea Crown Court heard Ahmed Hussain, 29, and Mustafa Mohamed, 29, oversaw the transportation of the drugs by train and along the M4.

Judge Keith Thomas said the men played a "leading part" in the drugs ring.

Hussain will serve 9 years and Mohamed faces six-and-a-half years in prison for running a "county line", which are systems run by organised crime groups in major cities such as London that provide telephones and drugs to sellers in seaside towns.

Eken Ekpaloba was given a sentence of four years and four months for taking over the running of the county line after Hussain and Mohamed were arrested.

The group were arrested by South Wales Police as part of Operation Blue Thames, which saw 80 properties searched and several raids carried out across south Wales.

Police launched the operation in October 2017 in an attempt to cut down on organised crime.

More than 600 officers were involved in the operation and a total of 67 people were arrested, with more than half coming from the Swansea and Neath areas.