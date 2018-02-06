Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Penelope John, from St Dogmaels, and Barry Rogers, from Fishguard, were arrested in July

The daughter and grandson of an 84-year-old woman have been found guilty of her murder.

Alcohol and drugs were given to Betty Guy before she was suffocated at her home in Johnston, Pembrokeshire in September 2011.

Her daughter Penelope John, 50 and grandson, Barry Rogers, 33, denied murder at Swansea Crown Court claiming the death was from natural causes.

But a jury rejected their claims and found them guilty.

The court heard Mrs Guy was an unwell woman before she was killed by her daughter and grandson but she did not have a terminal illness.

No post-mortem examination was carried out at the time of Mrs Guy's death.

A death certificate listed the cause as broncho-pneumonia, septicaemia and hypertensive heart disease.

Image copyright Dyfed Powys Police Image caption Ms Guy's death was originally put down to natural causes and her body was cremated four days later

However, in 2015, Mr Rogers' ex-partner Sandra Adams told police he had told her he had been involved in the death of his grandmother together with his mother.

"He told Ms Adams in essence that he had smothered Mrs Guy by putting a pillow over her face," prosecutor Paul Lewis told the trial.

Following the verdict, Mrs Guy's daughter, Lorraine Matthews, said the family was "shocked and horrified" when they learned the death may not have been as a result of natural causes.

"Now that the case has drawn to a close we are satisfied that justice has prevailed and now we can close this very sad chapter in our lives," she added.

The senior investigating officer, Ch Insp Steve Davies, said: "The conviction of Barry Rogers and Penelope John is as a result of a lengthy investigation and I would like to thank the investigation team for their considerable efforts in achieving justice for Mrs Guy and her family.

"Today's guilty verdict provides some justice to the family who now wish to move on with their lives."

Both defendants, from Pembrokeshire, had denied ending Mrs Guy's life, with her daughter describing their relationship as "amazing".

The pair will be sentenced on Thursday.