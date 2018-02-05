A lorry driver who crashed into the wall of a house in Pembrokeshire has died, police have confirmed.

The emergency services were called to the incident in Carmarthen Road, Kilgetty at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday, 1 February.

The male driver was taken to hospital.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said: "It is believed the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical episode."