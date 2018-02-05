Image copyright Google Image caption Police are investigating historical allegations of abuse at a Rhydygors School

A 72-year-old man has gone on trial charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in the early 1980s.

David Thomas, from Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, is alleged to have attacked the former children's home resident at a farmhouse in north Wales.

He was arrested in 2013, as part of Operation Almond - an investigation into historical child sexual abuse at two children's homes.

Mr Thomas denies the charge at Swansea Crown Court.

The court heard the girl had been invited to the farm where Mr Thomas was the manager and the rape was alleged to have taken place between October 1981 and October 1982.

She claims that on one occasion Mr Thomas came into the downstairs bedroom where she was staying and raped her.

She also said he tried to lure her away on his own the next day to look at sheep when he assaulted her.

The court heard the offence came to light after the girl had counselling in 2010 and recounted the events.

Police are investigating historical allegations of abuse at a Rhydygors School and Cartref-y-Gelli children's home