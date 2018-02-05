Image copyright NHS Image caption Artist Sarah Tombs works on the sculpture

A sculpture is set to be unveiled at a Swansea hospital to commemorate its links with Port Talbot steelworks.

The piece will be unveiled at Morriston Hospital's Welsh Centre for Burns and Plastic Surgery on Monday.

It was inspired by Welsh mythology and created from Tata steel by Sarah Tombs, an artist from west Wales.

Abertawe Bro Morgannwg health board is unveiling the structure to mark the 70th birthday of the NHS.

The sculpture is of the legendary Lady of Llyn y Fan Fach and symbolises "regeneration and healing".

According to the Mabinogion and The Red Book of Hergest, she was mother of the Physicians of Myddfai, who used magical powers to heal the sick.

Ms Tombs spent about 18 months constructing the sculpture, which has been allowed to rust.

"I wanted the steel to come through and oxidisation is a natural process," she explained.

"It's softer and less industrial than something that has been galvanised or painted. It will change as time passes and I like that too."

The connections between healthcare and industry in south Wales are also being marked with a purpose-built miners' lamp, which will be the symbol of the health board's celebrations across the anniversary year.