Image copyright @PembsRPU Image caption The car had no tyre on the wheel on the driver's side

Police have stopped a motorist for driving a car with a front tyre missing.

The Peugeot was also missing the front panel on the driver's side and leads appeared to be dangling on to the road.

Officers stopped the 2001-registered car on a Pembrokeshire road on Thursday evening.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it had no insurance and its MOT ran out in July 2016.

A tweet by the Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver passed their test last November.

Officers reported the motorist for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

The tweet added: "And yes, it was being driven in that condition on public roads."

Image copyright @PembsRPU Image caption The remains of the tyre were found inside the car