Lorry crashes into house in Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire
- 1 February 2018
One person has been taken to hospital after a lorry crashed into a house in Pembrokeshire.
The crash happened between Carmarthen Road and Station Road, in Kilgetty, at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday.
One person has been treated for injuries by the ambulance service.
Police and fire crews are at the scene and Carmarthen Road remains closed.