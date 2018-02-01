South West Wales

Lorry crashes into house in Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire

One person has been taken to hospital after a lorry crashed into a house in Pembrokeshire.

The crash happened between Carmarthen Road and Station Road, in Kilgetty, at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday.

One person has been treated for injuries by the ambulance service.

Police and fire crews are at the scene and Carmarthen Road remains closed.