Police investigating bank robbery in Glynneath
- 1 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An investigation is under way into a bank robbery in Neath Port Talbot, South Wales Police have said.
The force was alerted to the incident at TSB Bank in Glynneath just before 14:00 GMT on Thursday.
Officers are currently at the scene and Glynneath High Street has been closed.
Police have given no further details.