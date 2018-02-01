South West Wales

Police investigating bank robbery in Glynneath

  • 1 February 2018
A security van outside TSB Bank in Glynneath Image copyright Tony Peck
Image caption A police cordon is in place on the High Street in Glynneath

An investigation is under way into a bank robbery in Neath Port Talbot, South Wales Police have said.

The force was alerted to the incident at TSB Bank in Glynneath just before 14:00 GMT on Thursday.

Officers are currently at the scene and Glynneath High Street has been closed.

Police have given no further details.