Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Sam Capper fell off rocks and into the sea at Llangennith while on holiday in south Wales

The mother of a teenager who died after being swept into the sea in Swansea is supporting the fundraising efforts of the rescuers who fought to save him.

Sam Capper, 15, from Merseyside was fishing when he fell off rocks at Llangennith, Gower, in 2012.

His brother Lewis dived in after him, and was later pulled to safety by Burry Port RNLI.

Now Leah Davin is launching a £40,000 community appeal towards the town's new boathouse.

Image copyright RNLI/Danielle Rush Image caption Ms Davin wants to show her gratitude to the RNLI volunteers who came to the aid of her sons

"Without the RNLI I wouldn't still have a beautiful loving son," she said.

"Despite losing Sam being a heart-breaking time of my life, I am eternally grateful for the heroic actions of the crew in saving Lewis that day."

Work on the £2.5m station is due to begin in March.