Tributes have been paid to a "loving" mother-of-one who was killed in a crash on the M4 near Swansea.

Sarah Evans, 58, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, was a passenger in a Ford KA which was the only vehicle involved in the incident on 25 January.

It happened at about 19:10 GMT between junction 46 for Llangyfelach and junction 45 for Ynysforgan.

The driver was taken to Swansea's Morriston Hospital for treatment but their condition is not known.

In a tribute, a family statement said: "She lived and loved life to the full."

The family also thanked an off duty police officer and lorry driver for their help after the crash.