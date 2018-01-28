Three rescued from car stuck in river in lower Fishguard
- 28 January 2018
Three people have been rescued from a car which was stuck on its side in the River Gwaun in Pembrokeshire.
A member of the public helped the three passengers from the river at Lower Town, Fishguard at around 10:30 GMT on Sunday.
One passenger suffered "significant" injuries and was taken by the Welsh Ambulance Service to Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen.
The car was recovered by crane by HM Coastguard Fishguard.