Three people have been rescued from a car which was stuck on its side in the River Gwaun in Pembrokeshire.

A member of the public helped the three passengers from the river at Lower Town, Fishguard at around 10:30 GMT on Sunday.

One passenger suffered "significant" injuries and was taken by the Welsh Ambulance Service to Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen.

The car was recovered by crane by HM Coastguard Fishguard.