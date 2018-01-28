A man has been arrested on suspicion of a child sex offence after an incident in a McDonald's car park in Carmarthenshire.

The 27-year-old, from Ammanford, was arrested on suspicion of inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

It comes after Dyfed-Powys Police were called to reports of cars being damaged in Cross Hands at 14:30 GMT on Sunday.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.