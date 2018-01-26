Hurt driver taken to hospital in fire engine after Swansea crash
A driver injured in a crash in Swansea was taken to hospital by fire engine.
It happened after a van and a motorbike collided in the Bonymaen area of the city just after 14:30 GMT on Thursday.
South Wales Police confirmed one of the drivers had been conveyed to hospital in the engine.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service have been asked to comment.