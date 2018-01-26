Woman dies following M4 car crash near Swansea
A woman has died following a one-car crash on the M4 near Swansea.
The crash between junction 46 for Llangyfelach and junction 45 for Ynysforgan on Thursday evening brought traffic to a standstill for several hours as the M4 eastbound was closed.
South Wales Police said the woman, the front seat passenger in a Ford Ka, had died and the driver had been taken to Swansea's Morriston Hospital.
The extent of the driver's injuries are not yet known.