A woman has died following a one-car crash on the M4 near Swansea.

The crash between junction 46 for Llangyfelach and junction 45 for Ynysforgan on Thursday evening brought traffic to a standstill for several hours as the M4 eastbound was closed.

South Wales Police said the woman, the front seat passenger in a Ford Ka, had died and the driver had been taken to Swansea's Morriston Hospital.

The extent of the driver's injuries are not yet known.