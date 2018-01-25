M4 closed due to 'multi-vehicle crash' near Swansea
- 25 January 2018
Part of the M4 has been closed because of a "serious multi-vehicle" crash.
The eastbound carriageway has been shut between junction 46 (Llangyfelach) and junction 45 (Ynysforgan) since about 19:30 GMT.
South Wales Police has warned of significant delays in the area and advised using other routes.
One woman has been treated at the scene by paramedics and fire crews from Morriston and Neath are also there.