Image caption Mr Alam denied all the charges at Swansea Crown Court

An imam has been cleared of abusing children at a mosque in Swansea.

Noor Alam, 34, denied 14 sexual assault counts against six children under the age of 13 between 2013 and 2017.

He was accused of buying clothes and giving his accusers money to keep them quiet. But he rejected all the claims and told Swansea Crown Court he did not have money and one of the boys did not like him.

A jury found him not guilty of all charges.