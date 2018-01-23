Man found dead in Laugharne after being reported missing
- 23 January 2018
A man has been found dead after being reported missing from his home in Carmarthenshire on Monday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said he was reported as missing from his home in Laugharne on the evening of 22 January and was found dead shortly after.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
The man, who was 62, has not been named. His family has been informed by police.