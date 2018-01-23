A health board has written to more than 40 patients after a former member of staff accessed their hospital records.

Hywel Dda University Health Board said the person worked as an administrator at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.

No changes or amendments were made to records and the health board found no evidence any information was used.

The health board has referred the breach to the Information Commissioner's office.

Chief executive Steve Moore said: "This is a matter that we take extremely seriously and we have written to every patient directly affected to apologise for the actions taken by this individual which go against health board policies and procedures.

"We are able to reassure people that our review has shown no changes or amendments were made to records.

"It also produced no evidence that the information has been used by the individual for any purpose other than to view."