Lainey Christopher, 10, goes missing from Monkton
- 23 January 2018
A 10-year-old girl has gone missing, with police searching through the night for her.
Lainey Christopher from Monkton, Pembrokeshire, was last seen at about 18:00 GMT on Monday.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said officers were concerned for her welfare and appealed for help.