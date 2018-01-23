South West Wales

Lainey Christopher, 10, goes missing from Monkton

  • 23 January 2018
A 10-year-old girl has gone missing, with police searching through the night for her.

Lainey Christopher from Monkton, Pembrokeshire, was last seen at about 18:00 GMT on Monday.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said officers were concerned for her welfare and appealed for help.