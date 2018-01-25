Image copyright Chetwoods Architects Image caption A new base for HMS Cambria is set to open in Cardiff Bay in 2019

A Royal Navy reserve unit with close connections to Swansea is set to be awarded the freedom of the city.

Swansea Council will vote on whether to offer the honour to the crew of HMS Cambria at a meeting on Thursday.

Commissioned in 1947, they are the only Royal Navy Reserve unit in Wales and more than a third of the ship's company live in the city.

Council leader Rob Steward said the honour would show how much the city appreciated their service.

If successful, HMS Cambria will be the fourth military unit to receive the honour, following in the footsteps of HMS Scott, 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards and the 215 (City of Swansea) Air Cadets Squadron.

Others to have been awarded the freedom of the city over the years include former Wales football manager Chris Coleman, former American President Jimmy Carter, ex-Leeds United and Juventus footballer John Charles and Dr Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury.