Denzil Vaughan Edwards (centre) with his family

The family of a man who died in hospital after an assault on Christmas Eve in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, have described him as a "wonderful person".

Denzil Vaughan Edwards, 52, was seriously hurt in the attack at Vista Lounge, Llanelli, in the early hours of Christmas Eve and died on 17 January.

The family said his memory would "always make them smile".

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on 24 December and is currently on police bail.

Dyfed-Powys Police is urging any witnesses to come forward.