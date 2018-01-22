Image copyright Athena Pictures

An articulated lorry got stuck in a lane in a south Wales village after its driver took an alternative route when the M4 motorway was temporarily closed.

The Aldi vehicle was blocking the lane between Mynydd Gelli Wastad Road in Morriston, Swansea, and Heol Dywyll, Clydach.

Police tweeted to say they were working on removing the lorry from the lane, which was closed overnight on Sunday.

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area.