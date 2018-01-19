South West Wales

Swansea prison probe after inmate Robert Evans' death

  • 19 January 2018
Swansea prison

An inmate in HMP Swansea has been found dead, prompting an investigation to be launched.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said Robert Lee Evans, 32, died on 14 January.

She added: "As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the prisons and probation ombudsman."

The Prison Service has not disclosed where Evans was from or what offence he was serving a prison sentence for.

