Image copyright Colin Bell/Geograph Image caption Temporary signs saying the Cleddau Bridge is still open have been put up but the "closed" message is still visible

A broken traffic sign wrongly telling motorists a Pembrokeshire bridge is shut could see drivers make an unnecessary 24-mile detour.

The Cleddau Bridge information sign on the A477 at Carew roundabout has been jammed on the "bridge closed" message since Thursday, even though it is open.

The council said an engineer called in to fix it on Friday had to cancel the job due to illness.

Temporary signs have been put up but the "closed" message is still visible.

Motorists who obey the sign not to cross the bridge from Pembroke Dock to Neyland, would face a 24-mile (39km), 39-minute alternative route around the Cleddau estuary.

Pembrokeshire council said a pin inside the sign had snapped, meaning it could not be turned by hand to solve the problem.