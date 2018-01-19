Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Penelope John and Barry Rogers were arrested in July

A man has told a court he lied when he boasted to others about killing his grandmother - because he "craved attention" due to an abusive relationship with his father.

Barry Rogers, 33, and his mother Penelope John, 50, are alleged to have killed Betty Guy, 84, of Johnston, Pembrokeshire, in November 2011.

Mr Rogers, of Fishguard, and Ms John, of St Dogmaels, both deny murder.

Swansea Crown Court has heard Mr Rogers told former partners he killed Mrs Guy.

But Mr Rogers, a former soldier, told the jury he did not remember saying those things and, if he did, it was down to an old habit of lying when he tried to impress his father.

He said his father had been violent with him from a very young age, hitting him and forcing him to do chores and physical exercise.

He admitted he would always try to impress him and would lie if it meant he would get some recognition from him.

Christopher Henley QC, defending, asked why he had told previous partners he killed his grandmother if it was not true.

Mr Rogers replied: "When I was younger I craved attention. I have grown up with that behaviour."

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Betty Guy, 84, died in November 2011

The jury also heard Mr Rogers served in Iraq in 2005 as a technician for the Royal Corps of Signals.

Since his time in the Army, Mr Rogers said, he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He said he may have made up lies regarding his grandmother's death in the past due to his condition.

The court previously heard that Ms John allegedly gave Mrs Guy a cocktail of whisky and pills before Mr Rogers put a pillow over her face.

But Mr Rogers told the jury that on the day Mrs Guy died, he had a phone call from his mother in a distressed state to say that she was very unwell, so he drove for almost three hours to see her.

Mr Rogers said his mother had previously said she would take her own life if Mrs Guy died - so he made the journey from Frome, in Somerset, out of fear for his mother's safety.

"From what my mum was saying and the tone she was saying it in, she was very upset and concerned," he said.

Mr Rogers said he arrived at the home in the early hours of the morning and was "devastated" to discover his grandmother had already died.

He described his relationship with Mrs Guy as "awesome" and said she had never asked him to help end her life.

Asked by Mr Henley if he suffocated her with a pillow, he replied: "Absolutely not."

Asked about a covert police recording in which he said "I did it", Mr Rogers said he had been telling his mother the police could not possibly charge her with murder because they were saying he did it.

When asked what he meant when he said on the same recording "they can't prove it, there's no evidence", he said there was not any evidence because it did not happen that way.

Mr Rogers told the court Mrs Guy had died "of old age".

The trial continues.