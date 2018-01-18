A passenger has died after a car carrying four people left the road and overturned in a wooded area, South Wales Police has said.

The incident happened at about 22:50 GMT Wednesday on the B4282 leading to the village of Bryn, Neath Port Talbot.

While one passenger died, the other three people who were in the car are being treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The incident involved a white Vauxhall Corsa.