Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at the Vista Lounge, Llanelli

A man has died following an assault at a bar in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Denzil Vaughan Edwards, 52, died on Wednesday at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information about the incident, which happened just after midnight at the town's Vista Lounge.

A 36-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of assault at the time and is currently on police bail.