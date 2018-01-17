Man dies after Llanelli Christmas Eve assault
- 17 January 2018
A man has died following an assault at a bar in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, in the early hours of Christmas Eve.
Denzil Vaughan Edwards, 52, died on Wednesday at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information about the incident, which happened just after midnight at the town's Vista Lounge.
A 36-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of assault at the time and is currently on police bail.