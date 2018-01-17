Image copyright Getty Images

A company that made 75 million "nuisance" calls in four months has been fined £350,000 by the Information Commissioner's Office.

Miss-sold Products UK Ltd made the automated marketing calls between November 2015 and March 2016 while its registered office was in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.

The ICO received 146 complaints from people about the firm which later moved to Darlington, County Durham.

Some were called on multiple occasions.

Others said they were unable to opt out of receiving the calls.

And some expressed further distress as they were concerned that calls late at night may have been from family members or those to whom they provided care.

The calls contained recorded messages, primarily promoting Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) compensation claims.

But the company did not have the recipients' consent for making marketing calls, which is against the law.

It also broke the law by failing to identify the organisation making the calls, while it used so-called "added value" numbers that generate revenue when an individual calls the number, which is then apportioned and passed to associated companies and the network carrier.

The director of Miss-sold had applied for it to be struck off the Companies House Register but the ICO blocked the move pending enforcement action.