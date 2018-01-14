Image copyright St Jospeh's FC

Tributes have been paid to a footballer who died after collapsing during a match in Swansea.

Mitchell Joseph, 32, was playing for St Joseph's FC in the Swansea Senior Football League on Saturday.

He was taken to the city's Morriston Hospital after both sets of players tried to help on the pitch following the first half incident but later died.

A club spokesman said everyone was "deeply saddened".

Patrick Cullen, one of the club's committee members said: "He was a massive part of the club both on and off the pitch.

'Stalwart'

"The messages we've had off other teams in Swansea have been incredible and nearly every team has offered to donate money to cover the funeral costs.

Image copyright Google

"Our condolences go to his fiancee Laura and the rest of his family."

Mr Cullen said Mr Joseph started his career at the club because of his grandfather's involvement and came back this season to play before retiring.

Jamie Elias, the league's secretary added: "He was a stalwart of the league and everybody is very taken aback by it."

The Welsh Ambulance Service said two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance were send to the playing fields shortly after 15:00 GMT.

The Wales Air Ambulance also attended but was not needed.